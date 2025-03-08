Brokerages Set Shell plc (LON:SHEL) PT at GBX 3,325

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,325 ($42.98).
Several analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.01) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($41.36) to GBX 3,300 ($42.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.36) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL
Shell Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Wael Sawan bought 29,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($33.99) per share, for a total transaction of £775,297.70 ($1,002,065.01). Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shell
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.