Brokerages Set Shell plc (LON:SHEL) PT at GBX 3,325

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,325 ($42.98).

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.01) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($41.36) to GBX 3,300 ($42.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.36) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,554.50 ($33.02) on Friday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,374.50 ($30.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,961 ($38.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,629.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,580.10. The company has a market capitalization of £192.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, insider Wael Sawan bought 29,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($33.99) per share, for a total transaction of £775,297.70 ($1,002,065.01). Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

