Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Price Target at $42.50

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,300.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

