Brandon Ziegler Sells 4,115 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 4,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $352,737.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,791.48. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE WK traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $85.89. The company had a trading volume of 988,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.20. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.47 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 3,010.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

