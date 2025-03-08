Boku (LON:BOKU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 154 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 154 ($1.99), with a volume of 966955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.50 ($2.02).
Boku Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of £568.55 million, a PE ratio of 79.17 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 174.45.
Boku Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boku
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.