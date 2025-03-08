BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.58 and last traded at C$11.58, with a volume of 1751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.24.
BMTC Group Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$375.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.58.
BMTC Group Company Profile
BMTC Group Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries manages and operates furniture and household and electronic appliance retail sales networks in Quebec. The company manages and operates a retail network of furniture.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BMTC Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.