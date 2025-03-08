Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

