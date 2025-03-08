Blankinship & Foster LLC Takes $7.31 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

