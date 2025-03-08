Blankinship & Foster LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2,767.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

SMMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $17.78 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of -1.04.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

