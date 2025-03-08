Blankinship & Foster LLC Invests $35.09 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 611,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,090,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 8.6% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

