Blankinship & Foster LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after buying an additional 460,808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,652,000 after buying an additional 52,616 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,120,000 after buying an additional 77,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,544,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,132,000 after buying an additional 796,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWB opened at $315.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $337.76. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

