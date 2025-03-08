Blankinship & Foster LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,201,000 after buying an additional 148,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,880,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

