Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 571,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 22,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 503.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 465,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.