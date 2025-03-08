Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – March 8th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and Core Scientific are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue, assets, or business model from Bitcoin or the broader cryptocurrency market. These stocks offer investors an indirect way to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s performance without having to purchase the cryptocurrency directly, often reflecting the evolving relationship between traditional equity markets and digital assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 59,029,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,988,785. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 59,330,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,950,227. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. MARA has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 5.76.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. 31,827,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,516,301. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 6.83.

