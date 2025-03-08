BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.95. 3,370,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,757,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 591.7% in the 3rd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 93,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 79,884 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 375,890 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 481,359 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 102,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.