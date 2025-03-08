BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 6,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 47,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

BingEx Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BingEx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BingEx stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BingEx at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

