BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BBAI. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 20.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE BBAI opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $953.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.12. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

In other news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,520.50. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,757.48. This trade represents a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

