Best Retail Stocks To Consider – March 7th

Tesla, Amazon.com, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies engaged in the sale of goods and services directly to consumers, either through physical stores or online platforms. The performance of these stocks is strongly influenced by consumer spending trends, economic conditions, and market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.73. 76,852,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,860,922. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.75. The stock has a market cap of $848.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.26. 40,373,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,884,129. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,791,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,922,168. The company has a market cap of $3.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.89 and a 200-day moving average of $233.94.

