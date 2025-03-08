Best Grocery Stocks To Watch Today – March 8th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to shares of companies that primarily operate supermarkets, grocery chains, and food retail outlets. These stocks are closely tied to consumer demand for everyday food and household necessities and can be influenced by economic conditions, pricing pressures, and changes in consumer habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded down $62.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $964.31. 5,505,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $989.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $942.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,897,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,647,268. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,567. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.95. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $518.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

