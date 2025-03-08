Best Dividend Stocks Worth Watching – March 6th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Exxon Mobil are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders regularly, usually on a quarterly basis. This regular payout provides investors with a steady income stream in addition to potential capital gains, and such stocks are often favored by those seeking both stability and long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,777,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,034,059. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,676,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,928,566. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,193,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,947,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

