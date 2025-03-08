Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Bradyco Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 36,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.95 and a 200-day moving average of $156.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

