Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $386,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 116,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $2,870,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,489,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $167.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $119.31 and a 12 month high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.