Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 27.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) dropped 27.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 759,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 225,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Bayhorse Silver Trading Down 27.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The firm has a market cap of C$11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 1,300,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

