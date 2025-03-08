Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €76.92 ($83.61) and traded as high as €87.52 ($95.13). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €86.98 ($94.54), with a volume of 2,081,468 shares traded.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.08.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

