Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 2,101 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

