Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.12%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

