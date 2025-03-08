Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 48713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Bank of China alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BACHY

Bank of China Stock Performance

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $172.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.3231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.49%.

Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.