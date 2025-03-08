Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $130,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $529.51 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $548.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

