Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 455.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,277 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.19% of Trane Technologies worth $167,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $344.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $279.00 and a 52-week high of $422.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,299,384.19. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

