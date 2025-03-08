Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 69,639 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,065 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,639 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.19% of Adobe worth $389,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $449.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $439.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.