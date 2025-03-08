Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 62,044 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,044 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.19% of Fiserv worth $234,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

