Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,137 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $310,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.