Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $94.47 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,311 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 42,622 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.13% of EOG Resources worth $94,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in EOG Resources by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE EOG opened at $125.41 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $115.78 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.50 and its 200-day moving average is $127.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

