Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $63.37 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 184.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,388 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,688 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.11% of NXP Semiconductors worth $63,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $222.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.19 and a 200-day moving average of $226.28. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.21 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

