Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $107.77 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 380.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,694 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.10% of Ferrari worth $107,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RACE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.14.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RACE opened at $450.14 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $399.27 and a 12 month high of $509.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $452.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.95.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.