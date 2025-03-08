Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $44,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $850.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 124.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,017.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $983.88.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total value of $2,541,357.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,373.88. The trade was a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

