Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 16,761 shares.The stock last traded at $100.22 and had previously closed at $103.42.

Bank First Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Bank First had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Bank First

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In related news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.07 per share, with a total value of $102,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,782.45. This represents a 49.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 771.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

