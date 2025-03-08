Banco Santander S.A. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,777,289,000 after purchasing an additional 870,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,670,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,485,575,000 after buying an additional 193,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,356,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,421,037,000 after buying an additional 498,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,832,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,213,023,000 after buying an additional 110,828 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Melius assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,045 shares of company stock worth $7,752,423. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $161.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

