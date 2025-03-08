Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 115,003 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJR opened at $107.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day moving average is $117.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

