Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 1,734 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Booking by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Booking by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Booking by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,673.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,872.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,649.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

