Banco Santander S.A. Has $46.72 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,142 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 39,236 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Coinbase Global worth $46,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.09, for a total value of $1,579,073.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,037.53. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $2,566,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,082.83. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,455 shares of company stock worth $60,955,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $217.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.18 and its 200-day moving average is $241.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

