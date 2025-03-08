Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 129,805 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 153.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,805 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 33,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,778,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,494,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

