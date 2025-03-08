Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BDGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.50.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$39.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.16. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$939.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

