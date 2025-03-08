B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cormark upgraded B2Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get B2Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BTO

Insider Activity

B2Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin purchased 10,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,637.03. Also, Director Gregory Barnes purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,190 shares of company stock worth $239,275. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$3.87 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.16 and a 12 month high of C$4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.32%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.