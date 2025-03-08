Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73,697 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,321,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $387,439,000 after buying an additional 988,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,822,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,923,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,096,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 84,594 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,991,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

