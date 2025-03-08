Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 534 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.