Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $127.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.14 and its 200 day moving average is $112.96. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.