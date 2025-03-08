Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$12.75 to C$12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.61.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$10.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$12.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$497.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

