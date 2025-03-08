Assetmark Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Matson worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4,167,726.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 958,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,716,000 after buying an additional 958,577 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth $9,788,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Matson in the third quarter valued at $6,735,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Matson Stock Down 0.2 %

Matson stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.05. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.78 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total value of $1,075,819.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. The trade was a 24.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,151.75. This represents a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

