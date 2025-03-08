Assetmark Inc. Has $6.12 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS opened at $640.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $735.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.83. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,121.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total transaction of $18,497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,197,051.53. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,997 shares of company stock valued at $35,796,526. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

