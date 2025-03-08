ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and traded as high as $16.87. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 120,711 shares.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

